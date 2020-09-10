Fact check: Politicians have suffered death and harm from COVID-19

Social media users are sharing a meme which claims that no politicians have died, lost their job or had their business looted during the COVID-19 crisis, implying that the pandemic is a government setup. This is mostly false. Reuters and other news outlets confirm that various politicians have lost their lives or been otherwise seriously impacted.

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) read “Not one politician has died from the virus, lost their job, or had their business looted. Y’all know you’re being played right?”

Several U.S. politicians have died, including former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain in July 2020 (here), plus South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer and Louisiana State Representative Reggie Bagala in April 2020 ( here , here ). Michigan State Representative Isaac Robinson also died in March 2020. His family suspected it could be COVID-related as he was transported to hospital with breathing problems (here).

Various politicians around the world have also lost jobs in the coronavirus context. Phil Hogen resigned as EU Trade Commissioner on Aug. 26, 2020, after allegations he breached guidelines in Ireland (here). Austria’s Junior Minister for Culture Ulrike Lunacek quit in May 2020 after being accused of lack of urgency in reopening cultural venues (here). In March 2020, the Dutch Medical Care Minister Bruno Bruins resigned after he collapsed from exhaustion during a parliamentary debate on the pandemic (here).

During the pandemic, shop owners have shut businesses over fears of looting at anti-racism protests since the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 (here).

While there is no evidence of politicians’ businesses being looted, the post appears to be about the impact from COVID-19, and some politicians’ businesses have been adversely affected from that. They include U.S. President Donald Trump, who lost an estimated $1 billion in one month, according to Forbes (here). The Trump Organization closed 17 of its properties across the world and about 1,500 of its staff were laid off or furloughed, according to the Washington Post (here).

Jay Robert Pritzker has been Governor of Illinois since November 2018 and his family own the Hyatt Hotel chain (here), which had to lay off 1,300 employees and cut pay for senior management and board members due to the pandemic (here).

VERDICT

Mostly false. Various politicians have died, lost jobs and seen businesses suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though none appear to have had businesses actually looted by rioters.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .