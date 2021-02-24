Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines are not operating systems designed to program humans; do not contain fetal cells

Flagged in Facebook’s efforts to combat the online spread of misinformation, posts claim that the COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered in the United States are actually operating systems designed to program those who receive them and that the doses contain cells from human fetuses. Both of these claims are false.

A person passes a syringe to another person during a mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A nearly 14-minute video making these claims can be found on Facebook here . At the time of this article’s publication, one posting of the video had received over 500 shares.

CURRENT COVID-19 VACCINES ARE NOT LITERAL “OPERATING SYSTEMS”

As explained here in a previous Reuters fact check, false claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is an “operating system” designed to program humans and hack their biological functions ( seen here, here ) may stem from a literal interpretation of the pharmaceutical company Moderna’s analogous explanation of how its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine works, as seen here on its website.

On its website, Moderna compares the mRNA technology used in its vaccine to an “operating system,” employing the phrase in a metaphorical sense, not a literal one. According to Moderna, mRNA science is comparable to an operating system because it can be used to tackle multiple different diseases.

“Recognizing the broad potential of mRNA science, we set out to create an mRNA technology platform that functions very much like an operating system on a computer,” the website says. “It is designed so that it can plug and play interchangeably with different programs. In our case, the ‘program’ or ‘app’ is our mRNA drug - the unique mRNA sequence that codes for a protein.”

A Reuters explainer comparing the COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech (here) states that both vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus. The instructions spur the immune system into action, turning the body into a virus-zapping vaccine factory. No actual virus is contained in the vaccines.

By contrast, the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca is not an mRNA vaccine but rather a “viral vector vaccine.” In the AstraZeneca shot, a specially engineered virus that normally causes chimpanzees to get the common cold delivers genetic instructions to human cells to make the spike protein jutting out from the coronavirus’s surface (here).

COVID-19 VACCINES DO NOT CONTAIN TISSUE FROM AN ABORTED HUMAN FETUS

In the Facebook video, the man can be heard around 2:50 saying, “so that’s why you have to have the fetal cells from aborted babies – that has to be a component in the so-called ‘vaccine’.”

Cloned fetal cells (not fetal tissue) are sometimes used in the development, confirmation or production process of making vaccines – including the COVID-19 vaccine (here , here ). As explained by the UK medicine regulator bit.ly/3kmmmdV and in an article published in the journal Nature bit.ly/3kj29pn , the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 requires so-called HEK (human embryonic kidney) cells to cultivate the modified virus used to make the vaccine. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, are not made using human cells, but they have been used in vaccine testing.

HEK cells are not fetal cells taken from recent abortions, but from cell lines derived from decades old fetal cells (more detail on this here ).

None of the finished COVID-19 vaccines contain actual HEK cells (here , here), so it is not correct to describe them as a component of the vaccine.

VERDICT

False. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are not literal operating systems designed to program humans. The COVID-19 vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNTech do not contain embryonic cells or tissues.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .