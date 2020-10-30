Fact check: Crowd size at Trump and Biden events reflect campaign strategy, not support

Social media posts have compared an image of a large rally hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump to a small campaign event for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The posts suggest the crowd size at the Trump rally shows that he has greater support, but do not acknowledge the candidates’ contrasting approaches to campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Examples of posts sharing the images can be seen here and here .

The first image, which was also posted on Trump’s social media accounts (here), shows a large crowd of supporters gathered at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 14.

A similar photograph taken at the same event can be seen here . The caption reads, “President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines, Iowa” and it is dated Oct. 14, 2020.

Below this, the posts show a picture of a small group of people gathered in front of a Biden campaign bus.

The photograph was posted on the Twitter account of Arizona House Democratic Leader Charlene Fernandez on Oct. 9, when the bus traveled through the city of Yuma, Arizona (here).

The event was attended by representatives of the campaign, but not by Biden himself, local media reported here and here .

The comparison of these images is misleading because it does not consider the candidates’ different approaches to campaigning during the pandemic.

Biden has criticized Trump for holding campaign events that put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus, which as of Oct.30, has led to 228,885 deaths in the United States ( here , a live tracker is visible here ).

As thousands have crowded together at recent rallies held by the president, Biden’s campaign events have introduced social distancing measures and a limited capacity.

In Tampa, for instance, Biden held a drive-in event where attendees remained in their cars (here).

The contrast between Trump and Biden’s campaign events can be seen in various photographs (here).

Reuters has fact-checked other social media posts which implied low support for Biden but ignored that the small gatherings were intentional, to limit the spread of COVID-19 here and here .

VERDICT

Missing context. The comparison of these images is misleading because it does not consider the candidates’ different approaches to campaigning during the pandemic.

