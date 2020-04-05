False claim: President of Italy is seen crying; half the country’s doctors and nurses have died

Several social media posts, one of which had seen over 5,000 shares by April 5, 2020, (here) suggest that the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, is “in tears” as “half of their doctors and nurses are now dead”. The text is sometimes accompanied by photos of medical staff at work.

There have been no verified reports of Italian President Sergio Mattarella crying publicly due to the new coronavirus crisis. This claim has likely been repeated following other social media postings that have miscaptioned a photo of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, with tears on his face. (here)

The photo of President Bolsonaro was taken on December 17, 2019 during an evangelical service at which the Brazilian president spoke about his experience of a knife attack during the 2018 presidential campaign (here).

The claim that “half the doctors and nurses in Italy are now dead” is also untrue – although the number of Italian medical staff to die during the outbreak continues to grow. In a list that is compiled and updated daily by the Italian association for doctors and surgeons - the Federazione Nazionale Degli Ordini dei Medici Chirurghi e Degli Odontoiatri (FNOMCeO) - the number of doctors who died during the coronavirus outbreak stood at 77 as of April 5, 2020 (here). The Italian association for nursing professions Federazione Nazionale Ordini Professioni Infermieristiche (FNOPI) told Reuters on March 27, 2020 that an estimated 22 nurses had died, including two suspected suicides linked to the outbreak. FNOPI estimated that 3000 nurses were infected at work.

FNOPI also provided figures from 2018 that estimate the total number of doctors and nurses in Italy at over 350,000.

Some of the photographs featured in the Facebook posts show patients standing outside a hospital. These were not taken in Italy, some show the scene outside the obstetrics building on Petrova Street, Zagreb (here), part of University Hospital Centre Zagreb, on March 22, 2020 following an earthquake in the region.

Other pictures in the posts featured in local reports on the earthquake (here and here).

VERDICT

False: there is no evidence to suggest Italian President Sergio Mattarella has publicly cried since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Italian healthcare workers have died from the virus, but this tally does not form half of the country’s doctors and nurses. Many of the photographs that appear alongside these misleading posts are not from Italy.