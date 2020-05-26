Fact check: Dominic Cummings does not have a sister working for the IT solutions company Idox

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have widely shared incorrect claims that the sister of the British Prime Minister’s special advisor Dominic Cummings is a director in software solutions company Idox.

Numerous posts, examples (here) (here) and (here) claim that Cummings has a sister named Alice who is a director of Idox. The posts further allege that Idox is running the new COVID-19 Track & Trace App.

These claims are false, Idox told Reuters.

“Idox can confirm that Alice Cummings, Non-Executive Director is not sister to Dominic Cummings and is of no known relation to Dominic Cummings,” the company said in emailed remarks.

The company added: “Idox can confirm that it has not been involved in any way with the NHS’ COVID-19 track and trace app.”

VERDICT

False. The British Prime Minister’s special adviser Dominic Cummings does not have a sister working for the software company Idox, nor is this company involved with the new NHS COVID-19 track and trace app.