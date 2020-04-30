Partly false claim: In January, New York's Governor said there were ample resources to provide healthcare to "illegals" but system struggled during coronavirus outbreak

An image on social media makes the claim that in January 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) said that the state had “ample resources to provide free healthcare to illegals” ( here ). The image makes the further claim that in March, Cuomo said that the state lacked resources “to care for our own citizens during a crisis”, likely referring to the Governor’s call for ventilators and other medical supplies to treat overwhelming numbers of coronavirus patients ( here ).

The image claim comes amid plans to begin reopening businesses and schools in New York, one of the states hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic ( here ).

The first part of the claim relating to resources for illegals is false. The second part is true. Cuomo did say the state was overwhelmed amidst the coronavirus crisis in March.

JANUARY

On January 8, 2020, Cuomo outlined his 2020 agenda during a “State of the State” address, providing insight into his plans for future healthcare spending ( here ). Two weeks later, Cuomo outlined New York state’s fiscal year 2021 budget ( here ). The executive briefing book on the budget makes no mention of extending benefits to undocumented immigrants, except in the context of the DREAM Act, which allows undocumented individuals to have access to certain kinds of academic scholarships ( here ).

Cuomo’s budget proposal was criticized for seeking billions of dollars in savings for the state by cutting $2.5 billion in Medicaid spending, the New York Times reported in January ( here ). The move by Cuomo was designed to address the state’s long-standing budgetary crisis.

New York health organizations commended Cuomo’s proposal for paid sick leave, but warned that the Governor’s health plans fell short, in part because of their exclusion of “undocumented adults”, ( here ). A statement by health advocates, labor and community members expressed their concern for the fact that Cuomo “did not support the New York Health Act single payer bill or legislation to expand insurance coverage to all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status (S.3900/A.5974).”

New York state’s Essential Plan, launched in 2016 as an affordable health insurance option for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers and covered in the Governor’s budget, also does not cover individuals with an irregular immigration status, per their official eligibility requirements ( here ). In New York City, immigrants who are undocumented and not pregnant can qualify for Medicaid for emergency services ( here ).

Last year, New York state passed the so-called Green Light law allowing illegal immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses, triggering the Trump administration to ban New Yorkers from federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders ( here ).

MARCH

In March 2020, Cuomo publicly discussed the state’s overwhelmed healthcare system, as well as shortages in essential medical supplies and ventilators. In mid-March, New York was the global epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Scarcities of protective masks, gloves, gowns and eyewear for doctors and nurses had emerged as a national problem not limited to New York ( here ).

“Our nurses across the country do not have the personal protective equipment that is necessary to care for COVID patients, or any of their patients,” Bonnie Castillo, head of the largest U.S. nurses union, National Nurses United, told MSNBC.

In an April 3 live stream, Cuomo said “New York is in crisis”, in discussions pertaining to coronavirus response ( here ). In late March, he called for healthcare workers elsewhere to help the state’s overwhelmed hospitals battle the coronavirus. “Please come help us in New York now,” Cuomo told a briefing at the temporary hospital erected at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan also in March. “We need relief,” he added. ( here )

CONCLUSION

In January 2020, Cuomo released his budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, which planned cuts to healthcare spending and largely excluded coverage for undocumented immigrants.

In March 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo discussed New York State’s overwhelmed healthcare system and shortage of essential supplies. Shortages of protective personal equipment for healthcare workers was reported as a national problem.

VERDICT

Partly false. In January 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did not say that the state had “ample resources to provide healthcare to illegals”. In March and April, New York’s healthcare system was under extreme pressure from the coronavirus outbreak.

