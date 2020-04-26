False claim: Daffodils at Welsh castle honour COVID-19 victims 

A post on social media has incorrectly claimed a floral installation at a Welsh castle commemorates victims of COVID-19.

A photograph of the daffodils, which are seen on the walls of Pembroke Castle, has been shared more than 8000 times on Facebook (here).

On April 18 the Facebook page “Wales for a United Kingdom” uploaded the photo with the caption: “A string of daffodils to commemorate the 500 Welsh victims of Covid-19”.

The caption is incorrect. While the installation is genuine, it does not commemorate the Welsh victims of the coronavirus.

Pembroke Castle told Reuters the display was originally created for St David’s Day – a celebration for the patron saint of Wales, St David - and has nothing to do with the pandemic.

A photograph of the same installation was uploaded to castle’s website on March 3. The webpage explains the display is called “March of the Daffodils” and was commissioned to celebrate “the joy of being Welsh on St.David’s Day”, which is on March 1 (here).

Although the social media post claims the daffodils honour “the 500 Welsh victims” of the disease, it wasn’t until March 16 that the first COVID-19 death was reported in Wales, several weeks after the installation was completed (here).

According to Public Health Wales, 788 people were suspected to have died of COVID-19 in Wales as of April 26, 2020, out of more than 9000 confirmed cases ( here!/vizhome/RapidCOVID-19virology-Public/Headlinesummary ).

VERDICT

False: the Pembroke Castle daffodil installation was in fact commissioned to celebrate St. David’s Day on March 1, two weeks before the first coronavirus death in Wales.