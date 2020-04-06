False Claim: customers of Danske Bank are targeted with fraud scam

Multiple Facebook posts (here here), some with thousands of shares (here here) as of April 6, 2020, claim that customers of Nordic bank Danske Bank are the target of a sophisticated scam to steal their money. The posts claim that the warning comes from the City of London Police fraud team.

The messages have been shared on social media, private messaging apps and via SMS, according to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud run by the City of London Police (here). Action Fraud states that the content of the message is false.

The posts on Facebook have slight differences in wording, but many reference the City of London Police fraud team. The posts warn that Danske Bank customers are being targeted by a text message scam resulting in “thousands” of pounds being taken from people’s accounts. The messages encourage others to “spread the word”.

Danske Bank commented on the rumour on March 26, sharing a screenshot of a message that it described as being shared on WhatsApp, text and social media (here). The version the bank shared included text that suggested the warning came via a call centre manager rather than the City of London Police. Danske Bank warned customers in the same post that this type of SMS-based scam, referred to as ‘smishing’, is very common. The bank advised customers that they should not click a link in a message asking for “personal information under the pretence of needing to make a payment” (here).

VERDICT

False: rumours of a messaging scam specifically targeting customers of Danske Bank are false.This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here