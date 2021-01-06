Fact check: Washington D.C. Mayor has not ordered facilities to close to deter pro-Trump protesters

Posts have been circulating on social media that claim Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered all hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores to close from Jan 4-6, 2021, in order to discourage pro-Trump protesters. This claim is mostly false: One hotel and one bar are closing during the protest time but there is no evidence this was ordered by the Mayor; there has been no order to shut the other facilities mentioned in the social media posts; Mayor Bowser has placed restrictions on indoor dining but this is due to COVID-19 cases increasing in the city.

“D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser. She as (sic) ordered all hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores to close jan 4th, 5th and 6th to Discourage TRUMP supporters from gathering,” say the posts ( here , here , here ). Captions include, “Yet she had no problem allowing the leftist mobs to destroy and loot!” and “WE ARE COMING REGARDLESS.”

Protests in support of President Trump and against the result of the 2020 presidential election are scheduled in Washington D.C. on Jan 6, the day Electoral College results will be tallied in Congress to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory ( here , here ).

Several pro-Trump rallies where supporters echoed the President’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud have taken place in Washington D.C. since the election. Some have turned violent with at least one person shot, five stabbed and several people arrested ( here , here , here ).

Black Lives Matter DC has called for hotels to close (here) and local businesses to refuse to do business with Trump supporters ahead of the Jan. 6 protest (here), which may be where this misinformation stems from.

The Hotel Harrington has closed from Jan. 4-6, saying in a post on their website: “While we cannot control what happens outside of the hotel, we are taking additional steps to protect the safety of our visitors, guests and employees. Hotel Harrington will be closed on January 4, 5 and 6.”

According to the Washington Post the hotel and restaurant closed after large numbers of members of far-right group Proud Boys frequented the restaurant and stayed at the hotel for the Dec. 12 protests (here) Hotel Harrington and Harry’s Bar did not immediately respond to Reuters questions as to whether the decision to close was made independently.

Some businesses and buildings with street-level windows have boarded up ahead of the protests ( here , here ).

On Jan. 3, Mayor Bowser’s office published details for the preparations for the demonstrations, advising people to avoid downtown and announcing street closures (here). There is no mention of closing hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores in this document, nor on the Mayor’s office website (mayor.dc.gov/), nor on Bowser’s twitter page (here).

Mayor Bowser’s office did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reuters contacted several hotels in central Washington D.C. to confirm they would not be closing from Jan 4-6 due to Mayor’s orders and will update this article accordingly if they respond.

New COVID-19 restrictions were imposed by the mayor, with restaurants restricted to outdoor dining and museums and libraries were closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 15 ( here ; coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo ). This is due to COVID-19 cases rising in the national capital by year’s end (here), not to deter protesters.

Partly false. One hotel and restaurant have said they would close due to the protests but there is no evidence the D.C. Mayor’s office ordered other establishments to close to deter pro-Trump protesters.

