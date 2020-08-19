Fact check: Bill de Blasio did not cancel 9/11 memorial light show

Posts on social media make the claim that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined “hundreds of people” to paint a Black Lives Matter mural and then cancelled the annual 9/11 memorial “Tribute in Light”, allegedly citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. This claim contains a mix of accurate and inaccurate information.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of the claim are visible here and here .

BLM mural

On July 9, de Blasio, accompanied by his wife Chirlane Irene McCray and Reverend Al Sharpton, joined activists to paint “Black Lives Matter” in giant yellow letters on the city’s exclusive Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, once the crown jewel in President Donald Trump’s property empire ( here , here ).

De Blasio joined dozens of people wearing masks and pushing paint rollers to create the block-long mural, following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Tribute in Light

On Thursday, August 13, organizers of the annual event known as “Tribute in Light,” which pays tribute to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, announced the event would be cancelled in 2020 due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic ( here ).

“The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over Lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes,” Michael Frazier, a memorial and museum spokesman, said in a statement ( here )

The event usually requires over 40 stagehands and electricians working in close quarters for over a week, the New York Times reported ( here ). The decision was made by officials “after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew.”

It is therefore false to claim that de Blasio cancelled the annual memorial event.

The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum does not regularly receive city or state funds to cover its operating costs, although it has received federal aid due to the pandemic ( here ).

The cancellation of the event prompted a backlash, and two days later New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that it would continue as planned with financial support from the state and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Bill de Blasio joined activists to paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural but did not cancel 9/11 memorial light show. The show was reinstated by Andrew Cuomo after the organizers announced it was cancelled.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .