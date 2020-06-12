Fact check: Photograph of Bill de Blasio wearing Che Guevara shirt is photoshopped

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio takes questions from the press following a Mental Health & Substance Misuse roundtable discussion with Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

An image being shared on social media apparently shows a young Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, wearing a shirt imprinted with the face of the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara. The photograph in the claim is a hoax.

The image can be seen here .

The original photograph was captured by Todd Meisel in March 1981 and shows de Blasio, then known as Bill Wilhelm, wearing a shirt with the word “Roma” and prints of the Italian capital’s historic buildings ( here ).

This photograph also appeared on Vanity Fair’s magazine profile of de Blasio in October 2015 ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The photograph of Bill de Blasio wearing Che Guevara shirt is a hoax.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .