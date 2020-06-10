Fact check: Death of six police officers did not occur during recent protests

Images being shared on social media make the claim that six police officers have died in the last 10 days, implying a connection to the protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck on May 25 in Minneapolis. This claim is false, as the deaths happened in January, 2020.

Examples of the claim can be seen here and here .

The image shows the photographs of six different police officers with overlaid text that reads: “6 officers have died in the last 10 days. The media has barely said a word.”

This headline, however, is nearly six months old and is unrelated to the George Floyd protests.

The image stems from an article by Law Enforcement Today published on January 30, 2020. The officers listed died from a range of different causes, according to the outlet ( here ). None of the deaths were related to Black Lives Matter protests.

Deputy Sheldon Gordon Whiteman was killed in a car crash during a high-speed vehicle pursuit ( here ). Officer Cesar Ramirez passed away from brain cancer. Ramirez died on January 21 ( here ). Officer Katherine Thyne died in the line of duty ( here ). Correctional Major Angelanette Moore died after performing a “prison shakedown” on January 23rd. She had suffered a heart attack ( here ).

Investigator John Cole Haynie died from complications related to the flu virus. He passed after a “month long medical battle” according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office ( here ). Officer Munir “Mo” Edais died “unexpectedly”, according to Law Enforcement Today. A Facebook post by the Los Gatos Police Officers’ Association confirmed this ( here )

VERDICT

Partly false. Six police officers in this photograph did die, but months prior to George Floyd protests.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .