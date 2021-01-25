Fact check: Deaths in the UK are not all being registered as coronavirus-related

Coronavirus is not being recorded as the cause of death for every person who dies in the UK, despite a Facebook video claiming otherwise. The virus was, however, the leading cause of death in 2020 in England and Wales according to provisional data.

The video (here), which has been shared hundreds of times, shows a woman telling her audience that every death is currently being recorded as a COVID-19 death. She uses this claim as a base to her theory that the pandemic has been “planned for years and years and years” and that virus cases are “numbers they keep making up”. This check will focus on the comment about COVID-19 deaths. Other claims made in the video are outside the scope of this check, but some have already been debunked in previous checks by Reuters (here, here).

In the video, posted on Jan. 24, the woman says: “Everything is on the rise apart from natural deaths because you can’t die from anything now other than coronavirus. You can’t die from heart disease, you can’t die from stroke, you can’t die from flu, you can’t die from pneumonia; it’s all put down as COVID.”

This is not correct, even allowing for a degree of exaggeration.

A chart from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the leading causes of death in December 2020 in England and Wales, compared to the five-year average (here).

The chart shows COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in December 2020, for the second consecutive month. However, deaths from dementia and Alzheimer's disease, ischaemic (coronary) heart disease, cerobrovascular disease (such as stroke) and certain cancers are also recorded in the chart. Influenza and pneumonia are listed too, although deaths in this category can be seen to be well below the five-year average. Reuters has written about why UK flu cases are lower this year in a previous fact check (here).

The ONS reported that based on provisional data, the leading cause of death in 2020 in both England and Wales was COVID-19, accounting for 12.1% of all deaths in England and 11.7% of all deaths in Wales. Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was the second most common cause of death in both England (11.6% of all deaths) and Wales (10.4% of all deaths).

VERDICT

False. Coronavirus is not the only cause of death being listed in the UK. Many other causes are being recorded. Provisional data from the ONS show that COVID-19 was, however, the leading cause of death in England and Wales in 2020.

