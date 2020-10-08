Fact check: Declaration of Independence text was shown behind both vice presidential candidates in debate 

Social media users have been sharing posts which say that during the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate Mike Pence had the word “light” behind him in the background, while Kamala Harris had the word “evil” behind her, implying this is a sign of who viewers should vote for. In reality, both candidates had the same Declaration of Independence text behind them, they were just sitting in different positions. In some instances during the debate, Harris has the word “light” behind her and Pence has the word “suffer.”

The posts ( here , here , here ) show pictures of Pence and Harris, both in front of a blue background with words written across it. Among many other words, one of the words behind Pence is “light” and one of the words behind Harris is “evil.” The captions on the posts include, “Just noticed in the background the words “while evil” next to Harris and “for light” next to VP Pence. Whoa!!!”

Each candidate has the Declaration of Independence printed behind them on two separate blue panels, as can be seen here , here , here . The section of the Declaration of Independence quoted starts, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” and ends “provide new Guards for their future security.” ( here ).

The full passage that is shown behind the candidates in the close-up shots, which includes the words “evil” and “light” says, “Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

It is true that the word “light” can be seen behind Harris and the word “evil” behind Pence at some points during the debate, as their different positioning covers up different words from her, as seen here and here .

However, words with different connotations also appear behind the respective debaters. The word “suffer” can be seen behind Pence here and here . Closer to the end of the debate the word “light” can also be seen behind Harris ( here ) .

Missing context. Both candidates had the same section of the Declaration of Independence behind them and the words that are seen depends on the position they are sitting in.

