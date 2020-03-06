False claim: Sheila Jackson, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez made the statements in this social media post

Shared over 200 times as of March 4, 2020, a Facebook post here claims that four Democratic politicians made statements about homicide, constitutional rights, abortion and gun ownership, which are examined in this check.

Reuters could find no evidence that Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, ever said that homicide was "the leading cause of murder." The original author of this claim may have misquoted a statement (here) the congresswoman made about gun violence on April 8, 2013. Jackson Lee said, "Today, homicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for young people ages 15 to 24 years old. What is further disturbing is the fact that homicide is the leading cause of death for African Americans between ages 10 and 24, and the second leading cause of death for Hispanic Americans".

As for Joe Biden's alleged quote, Reuters found no evidence that the Democratic candidate and former Vice President ever said, "No ordinary American cares about Constitutional rights". A video (here) on YouTube with the title "Biden: no ordinary American cares about his constitutional rights" has over 34,000 views as of March 4, 2020. Uploaded on October 13, 2015, the short video is from a longer gun control speech (here) then-Vice President Biden made at Western Connecticut State University on February 21, 2013, a little over two months after the horrific mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut (here). At no point in the speech does Biden say, "No ordinary American cares about Constitutional rights." Toward the end of the clip, he does say, “No law-abiding citizen in the United States of America has any fear that their constitutional rights will be infringed in any way. None. Zero.”

Elizabeth Warren, Democratic candidate and senator from Massachusetts, did not say, "Having an abortion is no different than having one's tonsils removed." This alleged quote is a distortion of a statement Warren made during a Senate floor speech on January 30, 2018 (here). The senator actually said: "In 1973, the Supreme Court stepped in. Forty-five years after Roe v. Wade, abortions are safer than getting your tonsils out. A lot of women are alive today because of Roe."

Reuters could not corroborate that Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez ever said, "Owning guns is not a right. If it were a right, it would be in the Constitution". Under the "Issues" tab on the congresswoman's website (here), it says, "Representative Ocasio-Cortez supports common-sense gun reform with the goal of eliminating gun violence and saving lives. That is why she has consistently called for a federal ban on assault weapons, high capacity magazines, and bump stocks."

VERDICT

False: there is no evidence that Jackson, Biden, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez ever said these things.