Fact check: New York Democrats did block tuition assistance bill but Cuomo expanded benefits for vet families

Social media users are circulating posts making the claim that the Democrats blocked a bill to provide tuition assistance for the children of veterans killed in combat, and then approved legislation meant to give “illegal aliens free tuition.” This claim contains a mix of accurate and inaccurate information.

Examples of the claim are visible here and here . The text reads: “Democrats kill a bill for tuition assistance for children of veterans killed in battle, THEN APPROVE giving illegals free tuition.” The claim stems from 2019 but has resurged in August 2020.

NATIONAL LEGISLATION

The posts on social media do not specify in which legislative or executive body Democratic politicians purportedly “killed” the tuition bill set to aid veteran families. Reuters Fact Check found no evidence of federal legislation struck down by Democrats that would have specifically provided tuition assistance to children of veterans.

In other words, this was not a bill with nationwide ramifications, contrary to the implication of the claim on social media.

NEW YORK STATE

Last year, Assembly Democrats in New York state voted to block a bill that would have provided “free tuition expenses for SUNY (State University of New York) or CUNY (City University of New York) to surviving dependent family members of NYS military personnel who have died while performing official military duties.” ( bit.ly/2XT1nVQ )

A local news report quoted a Democratic assemblywoman as saying there was already a state scholarship program proving generous tuition aid to dependents of military personnel killed in combat zones, and the bill in question sought to extend this program to cover “any service members killed or seriously disabled in any mishap while on duty”. The assemblywoman, Deborah Glick, said the committee agreed to seek details from the Department of Defense to find out how many New Yorkers might be included in this expanded category ( here ).

The existing program, the Military Enhanced Recognition Incentive and Tribute (MERIT) scholarship fund, is described here .

The blocking move by the Democrats drew criticism and pushback from GOP politicians ( here ).

On April 12, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on the vote, tweeting remarks nearly identical to the wording of the claim on social media ( here ). “In New York State, Democrats blocked a Bill expanding College Tuition for Gold Star families after approving aid for illegal immigrants. No wonder so many people are leaving N.Y. Very Sad!” Trump tweeted.

Days later, the New York state Senate proposed a compromise bill with bipartisan support, according to Newsday ( here ).

On April 17, 2019, New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state would waive state tuition, as well as room and board fees, for families of New York veterans killed or disabled while on duty ( here ). By the previous eligibility interpretation “only children, spouses, and financial dependents of veterans killed in a combat zone were eligible for the scholarship,” according to a news release from the governor ( here ). Cuomo effectively said the state would provide the necessary funds to implement the expansion of provisions to aid families of veterans with tuition assistance as previously proposed in the state Senate ( here ).

In January 2019, the New York state Senate approved its own Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) act, mirroring the federal legislative proposal ( here ). If eligible, an undocumented beneficiary of this policy can receive access to “New York State‐administered grants and scholarships that support their higher education costs.” ( www.hesc.ny.gov/dream/ ). Cuomo signed the act into law in April 2019 ( here ).

In 2017, New York state became the first in the country to make tuition free for middle class students on two- and four-year programs in public colleges ( here ). Undocumented students are ineligible for this scholarship ( here ).

SUMMARY

Democrats did not block national legislation aimed at providing tuition assistance to families of military personnel disabled or killed while on duty. In April 2019, New York Assembly Democrats did block a bill expanding tuition assistance to children of veterans killed or disabled in combat.

Days later, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo waived tuition and room and board fees for family members of military personnel killed or disabled while on duty, essentially instating the demands proposed in the bill.

In January 2019, the New York state Senate had approved the DREAM Act aimed at helping undocumented immigrants with expenses associated with higher education. Cuomo signed this measure in April 2019.

VERDICT

Misleading. New York Assembly Democrats blocked expansion of tuition assistance bill for veteran families, but other aid was already in place. Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo later waived tuition, and room and board fees.

