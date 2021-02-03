Fact check: Denzel Washington praised law enforcement but did not mention BLM in January 2021 interview

Social media users have been sharing an article with a headline that attributes a quote to actor Denzel Washington. While the actor made similar remarks about those critical of law enforcement, “I support police over BLM, don’t put them down!” is not a direct quote of his.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The article with the title “Denzel Washington: ‘I Support Police Over BLM Don’t Put Them Down!’ (Black Fans React)” can be seen here and other articles with similar headlines can be seen here and here .

Washington is known for his roles as law enforcement in films such as Training Day, Out of Time, and Inside Man ( www.imdb.com/title/tt0139654/ , www.imdb.com/title/tt0313443/ , www.imdb.com/title/tt0454848/ ).

The article is dated Jan. 31, 2021 and says that in a recent interview, Washington spoke about his respect for the police.

This is true: Washington spoke about his appreciation for law enforcement in a Jan. 27, 2021 video interview with Yahoo Entertainment while talking about his new film The Little Things (www.imdb.com/title/tt10016180/), in which he plays the role of a detective. The interview and an accompanying article can be seen here (here)

In the interview, Washington is asked how much thought he put into playing law enforcement roles in wake of “recent events” and conversations about policing. The article says that policing in America has been under “heavy scrutiny” in the wake of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and calls to “defund the police”, although these phases are not mentioned in the video.

In response, Washington recalls going out on call with a sergeant to prepare for his role in the film Ricochet (www.imdb.com/title/tt0102789/) and the way the policeman diffused a difficult incident by remaining calm and not overreacting.

Around the 1:30 mark, he says of the incident: “in an instant, it taught me... what our law enforcement people have to deal with ..I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, that sacrifice their lives […] I just don’t care for people that put those kind of people down. If it weren’t for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do.”

The summer of 2020 saw the biggest protests in the United States for racial justice and civil rights in a generation, giving a global profile to the BLM movement. The protests were sparked on May 25 by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes (here).

Some supporters of the movement are critical of the police. The “defund the police” movement predates the current protests and is driven both by anger at the militarized posture of many U.S. police departments and by the recognition they are being called on to confront social ills including addiction, mental illness and homelessness that, advocates say, could be better addressed by spending on social services and rethinking what behaviors should be considered crimes. (here)

Washington’s comments received backlash from social media users online, with examples visible here , here , and here .

The quote in the headline is not directly mentioned in the article or the interview, and to say he supports the police “over” Black Lives Matter would be speculative. Alan Nierob, representative for Washington, confirmed to Reuters that the quote is false.

A Google search of the quote does not bring up any results except for similar articles. The quote is not visible on Washington’s social media ( here and here ) nor reported on by any major news organizations.

VERDICT

Misleading headline. Actor Denzel Washington did say he has respect for law enforcement and does not care for those who put them down, but did not say the words directly attributed to him in the quote circulating online.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .