Fact check: British protesters did not call for the destruction of Giza Pyramids

Social media users are sharing an article making the claim that British anti-racism protesters have called for the destruction of the Giza Pyramids in Egypt. There is no evidence to support this claim.

The claim comes after a number of imperialist monuments were taken down following protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him ( here ).

The original article, published by The Egypt Independent, can be seen here . Users have also shared screenshots of the same article headline here with one user commenting “Will this madness ever end?”. In another post, ( here ) a user comments: “For goodness sake this is getting beyond insanity”.

The article states that British anti-racism protesters are calling for the destruction of the Giza Pyramids after tearing down a statue of a 17th century slave-trader in the city of Bristol, citing CNN reports from Monday June 8 ( here and here ). CNN does not mention protesters’ calls for the destruction of the Egyptian pyramids anywhere in the reports. Reuters was unable to find any other media reports to corroborate this claim.

On social media, the toppling of monuments over the past week has sparked controversy, with many users expressing disapproval and satirically asking if the Giza Pyramids, ostensibly also symbols of slavery, should be taken down next. Some examples on Twitter (explicit language) are visible here and here .

It appears most comments on social media about ancient monuments like the pyramids of Giza are from those opposing the removal of statues and monuments, rather than protesters supporting the destruction of symbols tied to imperialism or colonialism. One Twitter user with “BLM” (Black Lives Matter) in their handle wrote that “nobody said anything about [destroying the] pyramids” except people who already opposed taking down statues ( here ).

Dr Margaret Maitland, principal curator of the Ancient Mediterranean at National Museums Scotland, tweeted that the Giza Pyramids were not built by slaves and that the comparison to slave-owner statues was warrantless ( here ).

Recent archaeological research and excavation shows where the workers who constructed the pyramids in Egypt lived ( here ), how they ate ( here ) and how they received medical attention ( here ).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to prove that British anti-racism protesters have called for the destruction of the Giza Pyramids. This claim likely refers to satirical comments on social media.

