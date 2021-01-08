Fact check: Footage shows disabled protesters being removed from the Capitol in 2017, not 2021

Social media users have been sharing footage of police escorting protestors, many of them in wheelchairs, out of a building, implying that this is footage from the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol. The video is actually from a demonstration in September 2017.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

More than 35,000 social media users have shared the video across social media since the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol ( here , here ) . Captions on the shared video include, “Everybody fired at the U.S. CAPITOL and how did they get past everybody” (here) and “Disabled Trump supporters get arrested for storming US Capitol”.

The video actually shows Capitol Hill police officers removing protestors demonstrating on Sept. 25, 2017 at a Senate hearing about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. This can be seen from Reuters photos taken at that 2017 protest that match the video here , here and here . In the video protestors can be heard chanting ““No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty.” Some of the protestors can be seen in this C-SPAN video (here) .

A Reuters report from the time, seen here , described how police arrested 181 demonstrators, mainly from a disability rights group, and forcibly removed 15 of them from the hearing room one by one.

Reuters has recently debunked other claims relating to the identity of Jan. 6 protestors ( here , here ) and old photographs falsely purporting to show Jan. 6 protestors ( here , here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. The video shows a protest at a Senate healthcare hearing in the Capitol in September 2017, not the January 2021 protests.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .