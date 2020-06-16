Fact check: Photo of Britain First supporters is doctored

Social media users have shared an image that has been digitally altered to show supporters of the far-right group Britain First holding a sign reading “BRITIAN FIRST”.

Example posts showing the image, which spread quickly over social media, can be seen here and here .

While some comments left alongside the posts question the authenticity of the altered image, others suggest social media users believed it to be real.

“The Britain they want to ‘take back’, and they can’t even spell it correctly,” reads one such comment.

The sharing of the photo comes after far-right protesters clashed with anti-racism demonstrators and police trying to keep the two sides apart in London on June 13 (here) .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned “racist thuggery” following the clashes (here) .

The altered image is a version of a higher-resolution picture showing a group of men posing with a Britain First flag (here) . A flag with the same design can be seen in another photograph taken in London on June 13 webgate.epa.eu/id/56148521 .

The version that was shared on social media includes various elements that suggest it was a prank, such as the addition of a bikini top on a topless male, a wet patch around the man’s crotch and the misspelling of Britain First as ‘Britian First’ on the flag.

VERDICT

False. The image has been altered to include a spelling mistake on the flag, among other changes.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts (here) .