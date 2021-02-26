Fact check: DOE did not block Texas from boosting power output ahead of winter storm

Social media users have been circulating posts claiming that President Biden’s Department of Energy (DOE) in an emergency order blocked Texas from boosting power output ahead of the winter storm and forced the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT - the grid operator for approximately 90% of electricity in Texas) to raise rates, causing a surge in Texan electricity bills. Contrary to the claims in the posts, the emergency order authorized ERCOT to generate more power, allowing them to exceed federal environmental limits. The rate in the emergency order was set out by ERCOT in their application. ERCOT explained to Reuters that the company chose the rate to ensure that additional generation was used as a last resort.

The posts (here , here , here), shared by more than 20,000 social media users, show pictures of the Department of Energy’s Order 202-21-1, with a caption that says, “Joe Biden’s Dept. of Energy blocked Texas from increasing power ahead of killer storm. Acting Energy Secretary David Huizenga did not waive environmental restrictions in order to stay within the acceptable emissions standards […] Texans have had their electricity bills increase by HUNDREDS OR THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS this past week, because Biden administration forced ERCOT to increase its rates.”

Parts of this caption appear to come from an article by the website InfoWars (here) titled “Smoking Gun! Joe Biden’s Dept. of Energy Blocked Texas from Increasing Power Ahead of Killer Storm,” which is also being shared by social media users (here).

A record-breaking winter storm in Texas in mid-February killed at least two dozen people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people at its peak, leaving millions more with a disrupted water supply (here).

The Order shown in the social media posts, signed by Huizenga, is genuine and is available publicly on the Department of Energy website here .

BLOCKING POWER INCREASE

Kevin Liao, press secretary for the DOE explained to Reuters via email that the DOE emergency order allowed ERCOT to generate electricity above normal limits: “On February 14, ERCOT formally requested the Department of Energy (DOE) issue an emergency order to address electric generation shortages in Texas caused by unprecedented cold weather conditions. Later that day, DOE approved a Section 202(c) emergency order that allowed specified power plants to generate up to their maximum capacity in order to manage the expected increase in electricity demand.”

The ERCOT market notice confirms, “The Secretary granted ERCOT’s request and issued an order finding that an electric reliability emergency exists within the State of Texas that requires intervention in order to preserve the reliability of the bulk electric power system. The order authorizes certain electric generating units located within the ERCOT interconnection to operate up to their maximum generation output in certain limited circumstances, notwithstanding federal air quality or other permit limitations.” (here)

Leslie Sopko, Communications Manager for ERCOT told Reuters via email that ERCOT “worked with the DOE to put the order in place”.

The Order, effective from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, says: “Given the emergency nature of the expected load stress, the responsibility of ERCOT to ensure maximum reliability on its system, and the ability of ERCOT to identify and dispatch generation necessary to meet the additional load, I have determined that additional dispatch of the Specified Resources [meaning certain natural gas, coal or oil generating units] is necessary to best meet the emergency and serve the public interest” (here).

As alleged proof that the order is instead limiting energy supplies, the social media posts and articles quote the sections of the order which say, “To minimize adverse environmental impacts, this Order limits operation of dispatched units to the times and within the parameters determined by ERCOT for reliability purposes” and “All entities must comply with environmental requirements to the maximum extent necessary to operate consistent with the emergency conditions.”

These requirements do not negate the DOE’s authorization, instead they are mandatory considerations for this type of authorization: the Feb. 14 order is a section 202(c) emergency order under the Federal Power Act (FPA) (here) and the Secretary of Energy is required by the FPA to ensure that any section 202(c) order that could result in a conflict with a requirement of environmental law is limited to “hours necessary to meet the emergency and serve the public interest, and, to the maximum extent practicable, is consistent with any applicable Federal, State or local environmental law or regulation and minimizes any adverse environmental impacts.” (See section c, point 2 here )

The order said that before ERCOT generates electricity above the normal limits they should “exhaust all reasonably and practically available resources, including available imports, demand response, and identified behind-the-meter generation resources selected to minimize an increase in emissions.”

ENERGY BILLS

The posts claim that Biden’s administration forced ERCOT to increase its rates by over 6,000 percent which left Texans with exorbitant electricity bills. Specifically, they say, “the order instructed an ‘incremental amount of restricted capacity’ to be sold to ERCOT at ‘a price no lower than $1,500/MWh,’ an increase of over 6,000 percent over February 2020 prices of $18.20. […] Texans have had their electricity bills increase by HUNDREDS OR THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS this past week, because Biden administration forced ERCOT to increase its rates.”

While energy bills did skyrocket, it is providers who set the prices.

The DOE order does say on page 3, “the incremental amount of restricted capacity would be offered at a price no lower than $1,500/MWh” (here).

Liao told Reuters that “The Department of Energy is not a market regulator and defers to applicants and their market rules on how prices are determined.”

ERCOT, however, set the minimum price of $1,500/MWh figure in its application for the emergency order, as seen here .

Sopko told Reuters that the price was set at that level to ensure that this was used as a last resort: “The ‘price no lower than $1,500/MWh’ is a market mechanism to ensure that the additional generator capacity enabled by the permit exceedances would be among the last dispatched from all generators on the ERCOT system. This is because, as with most other power markets, ERCOT generally dispatches the least expensive generation first, to minimize overall cost. The $1,500 offer floor is a price already utilized in ERCOT rules for minimizing out of market actions taken by ERCOT.”

ERCOT determines the market clearing prices of energy except where they are directed otherwise by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas, as set out in point 'a’ of this Texas PUC document here .

VERDICT

False. The Department of Energy emergency order allowed, not blocked, ERCOT to generate power in excess of federal environmental limits. The minimum price in the emergency order was set out in ERCOT’s application.

