Fact check: Dominion software was not used only in states where Trump is filing lawsuits  

Thousands of social media users have been sharing posts which claim that software from Dominion Voting Systems (a company that supplies election technology) is used in the same six states where President Trump is filing lawsuits in connection with the presidential election, suggesting that Dominion Voting is responsible for election fraud. These posts, however, are misleading. Dominion Voting systems were used in at least 24 states.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts ( here , here , here , here , here ) show screenshots, that appear to be from Newsmax TV ( www.newsmaxtv.com/ ), of two maps of the United States. The top map, titled “Dominion Software in Use”, shows six states in blue - Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia - while the rest of the states are in red. The second map, titled “Where Trump is filing lawsuits”, highlights in red the same six states, leaving all the other states grey. Captions include, “Oh my word!! Could it be any more clear???”; “I’m sure it’s just a coincidence! SMH [shake my head]”; “Nothing to see here.”

The Dominion Voting website shows that the company has customers in 28 states ( www.dominionvoting.com/about/ ). This includes the six states highlighted in the social media posts.

Verified Voting, the non-governmental, nonpartisan organization focused on the role technology plays in election administration ( verifiedvoting.org/about/ ), shows 24 states where Dominion Voting products were used in November 2020, including the six states highlighted in the social media posts ( here ). It also includes states that Trump won, such as Louisiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio ( here ).

At the time of publication Trump had filed lawsuits in five states: Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia ( here ). The Trump campaign said it would seek a recount in Wisconsin but has not yet filed a lawsuit there ( here ).

Reuters recently debunked other false claims that Dominion Voting Systems software “glitched” the election in favour of Biden ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Dominion Voting Systems was used in at least 24 states in November 2020, not only the states where Trump has filed lawsuits, of which there are five, not six.

