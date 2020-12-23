Fact check: Joe Biden’s sister is not married to Dominion Voting Systems’ owner

Social media users have been sharing content online that alleges President-elect Joe Biden’s sister – Valerie Biden Owens - is married to Stephen Owens, “the owner” of Dominion Voting Systems, which sells electronic voting hardware and software. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of the content can be seen here and here .

One post here reads: “Hmmm…. “Joe Biden and his brother- in-law Stephen D Owens owner of Dominion voting system! What ya got to say now????”

The post shows a photograph of Biden with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is not his brother-in-law. The original photograph can be seen on Biden’s campaign website joebiden.com/endorsements/ .

Stephen Owens is the managing director and co-founder of Staple Street Capital. The company took part in a deal with management to acquire Dominion in 2018 ( here , here , here ).

There is no evidence to show that Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, is married to Stephen Owens. She is married to John (Jack) Owens, as noted here , here , here , and www.valeriebidenowens.com/bio/ .

A photograph of Jack Owens can be seen here and a photograph of Stephen Owens can be seen here .

The New York Times reported that Valerie Biden married John Owens in 1975 (here) and they have three children, Valerie James Owens, Cuffe Biden Owens and Catherine Eugenia Owens (here).

The posts link Valerie Biden Owens with Stephen Owens on the basis that they have the same last name. Owens is a common last name in the United States, genealogy portal Forebears said (forebears.io/surnames/owens).

A spokesperson for Dominion Voting Systems confirmed to Reuters via email that the Stephen Owens has no family ties or business affiliations with Valerie Biden Owens.

VERDICT

False. Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens is not married to Stephen Owens.

