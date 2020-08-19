Fact check: Don Lemon and Jeffrey Epstein photo has been digitally altered

A number of social media users are sharing a photograph that appears to show CNN anchor Don Lemon with Jeffrey Epstein. The photo has been digitally altered to include Epstein.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of posts with the claim on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are visible here , here and here .

The original photo shows Lemon with fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo ( here ). Lemon posted the picture on Instagram on July 23 with the caption: “Time flies. Young & skinny @chrisccuomo & yours truly. December 13, 2013 #tbt #bromance #neverforget”.

The image in the claim has been cropped and digitally altered to impose Epstein’s head onto the body of Chris Cuomo. The superimposed headshot is possibly from a photograph of Epstein at a hotel on May 18, 2005, which has been color edited here .

Some iterations ( here ) include the edited photo at the start of a video, before featuring an authentic CNN segment aired in 2012 in which Don Lemon discussed the treatment of pedophiles with a psychology expert ( youtu.be/sTkXmDROQz4 ).

A meme-like version of the claim ( here ) features the manipulated image alongside frames of Axios reporter Jonathan Swan’s August interview with President Donald Trump ( here ).

VERDICT

Altered. Photo of Don Lemon has been digitally altered to include Jeffrey Epstein.

