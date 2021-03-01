Fact check: DreamWorks Animation, CBS, CNBC and ABC are owned by American companies

Social media users have been sharing posts which say DreamWorks is owned by “communist China” and that DreamWorks owns CBS, CNBC and ABC, meaning their stories are influenced by China. This claim is partly false: Chinese company Alibaba Pictures has a minority stake in Amblin Partners which uses the DreamWorks Pictures brand for some films. However, the company DreamWorks Animation and CNBC are owned by the American company NBCUniversal. CBS and ABC are also owned by American companies.

“Breaking News. FACT CHECK: COMMUNIST CHINA OWNS DREAMWORKS. DREAMWORKS OWN CBS CNBC ABC. TRUE. Now you know how stories and inaugurations are made in Hollywood,” say the posts (here , here , here).

Steven Spielberg formed DreamWorks SKG, later known as DreamWorks Studios, with media mogul David Geffen and ex-Disney Studios chief Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1994 (here). The animated film operation split into a separate company called DreamWorks Animation in 2004 (here), while DreamWorks Studios remained a separate production company (using the DreamWorks Pictures banner).

DREAMWORKS AND AMBLIN

In 2015, DreamWorks Studios partnered with three other companies to form Amblin Partners, a content creation company which develops and produces films some of which use the DreamWorks Pictures banner (here , here , amblin.com/about/ , here).

Amblin Partners is located at Universal Studios in California, United States (amblin.com/faqs/).

In response to the question “Who owns Amblin Partners” the FAQ section on the Amblin website says, “The company’s investment partners include Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), Alibaba Pictures and Universal Pictures.” (amblin.com/faqs/ , amblin.com/about/)

Alibaba Pictures, the film unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, acquired a minority stake in Amblin Partners when they formed a partnership in 2016 (here , here). Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is a Chinese company headquartered in Hangzhou, China (here , here , here).

The other investors listed are not based in China: Reliance Entertainment is an Indian company (here , here), Entertainment One is a Canadian company (here), Universal Pictures is owned by NBCUniversal, like DreamWorks Animations, as such it is an American company (here , here).

DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

On Aug. 22, 2016 NBCUniversal, a division of Comcast Corporation, announced that they had acquired DreamWorks Animation (here , here). NBCUniversal still owns DreamWorks Animation, as shown on their website and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, visible here and here .

Comcast Corp and NBCUniversal are U.S. based companies, as shown by their business addresses listed on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website here and here . Comcast and NBCUniversal were also both founded in the United States (here).

DreamWorks Animation is based in California, as seen here .

Before NBCUniversal acquired DreamWorks Animation, other organisations were interested but their talks were ultimately unsuccessful: in 2014, DreamWorks held talks with the Japanese company Softbank Corp (here) and American comglomerate Hasbro Inc (here).

In 2012 DreamWorks Animation began a joint venture called Oriental DreamWorks with three Chinese companies: China Media Capital (CMC), Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd (here , here).

CMC Capital Partners took full ownership of Oriental DreamWorks in 2018 and rebranded it as Pearl Studio (here , here , here).

CNBC, ABC and CBS

NBCUniversal, which owns DreamWorks Animation, does own CNBC (here), and is based in the United States.

ABC, however, is owned by the Walt Disney Company (here , here) and CBS is principally owned by National Amusements Inc. (www.viacomcbs.com/brands , here , here).

The companies that own ABC and CBS are U.S. based, as seen on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website here , here and here (see address of principal business office on page 6).

In 2020, U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House urged governments to impose penalties on Chinese officials and tighten broadcast regulations amid a “dramatic expansion” in Chinese efforts to influence media overseas (here , here).

VERDICT

Partly False. Hong Kong-listed Alibaba Pictures has a minority stake in Amblin Partners which sometimes operates under the DreamWorks Pictures banner. DreamWorks Animation is owned by NBCUniversal, whose parent company is Comcast Corporation and they are both based in the United States. CBS, CNBC and ABC are all also owned by American companies.

