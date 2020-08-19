Fact check: Videos widely shared on social media do not all show a fire at Dubai International Airport

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A series of videos are being shared on social media alongside false claims that they show a large fire at a warehouse near Dubai International Airport.

One Facebook post, from August 13, contains four videos of an enormous blaze that the user claims were captured outside the airport. This post has since been widely shared, with the videos being viewed hundreds of thousands of times (here).

But this post is not entirely accurate. In fact, just one of the four videos depicts a fire near the airport in Dubai that happened on August 10 at a Dubai Duty Free warehouse in the city’s Umm Rammoul neighbourhood (here). The video of this fire clearly shows the warehouse (here) and can be compared with an exact location on Google Maps (www.google.com/maps/@25.2331284,55.3595472,3a,75y,199.64h,102.73t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sOH53ueNDezZxm-em_lDTjw!2e0!7i13312!8i6656).

The other three videos in the post were not filmed on August 10 – nor were they captured in Dubai, but in Ajman, an emirate located a short distance further north.

A fire broke out at a large market in an industrial area of Ajman on August 5 (here). The first video (here) was captured heading west on Sheikh Rashid Street (www.google.com/maps/@25.3939268,55.4811626,3a,75y,199.17h,88.97t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s8BzSMSAmVJfrQix73fxiiw!2e0!7i13312!8i6656). The same is true of the second video (here), in which the brown building in the foreground on the left side can be compared with Google Maps (www.google.com/maps/@25.3949944,55.4873059,3a,75y,250.45h,96.26t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sq9a5ByHv4zLuAWzeCRbX6A!2e0!7i13312!8i6656).

It is difficult to locate the final video in the set (here), however, it was widely shared on August 5 (here) and, therefore, could not have been taken at the same time as the August 10 fire in Dubai.

VERDICT

Partly false. Just one video in the post depicts a recent fire at Dubai International Airport.

