Fact check: Video shows Gardaí running at protesters after firework was launched towards officers

Videos have circulated online that show Irish police running towards protestors and using batons. While the video is authentic, some of the clips have been shortened to remove the incident that preceded the police charge.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The Irish Times, Sky News and BBC news were among news outlets reporting that anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Dublin on Feb. 27, some of whom attacked police with fireworks, cans and bollards (here, here and here).

A statement (here) on the website of the Irish national police force, An Garda Síochána, that was posted the same day says: “Following continued and orchestrated non-compliance with Public Health Regulations and failing to comply with directions from An Garda Síochána, the gathering became violent on occasions with members of An Garda Síochána targeted with fireworks, missiles and spit.

“Gardaí were forced to intervene. 23 persons have been arrested under Public Order Legislation. 3 Garda personnel were injured during the incident. One required hospital treatment for his injuries.”

Videos posted on social media on Feb. 27 show a pyrotechnic device seemingly being directed at police on Grafton Street, who responded by charging at the crowd (here and here).

However, edited versions of the video do not show the pyrotechnic device (here and here) and were posted with captions such as: “It's kicking off at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin. No details at the moment but the Gardaí look very heavy handed!” (here) and “Gardai disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Dublin” (here).

One Instagram account acknowledged the video was edited and shared the complete clip in a separate post, writing: “The REASON the guards attacked the protestors. Fair enough response. Someone done a sneaky edit to make the guards look bad in our previous post.” (here)

VERDICT

Missing context. Videos showing police with batons running at anti-lockdown protestors in Dublin were edited or shared without the context that a device resembling a firework had been fired towards officers moments before.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check Team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .