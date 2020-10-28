Fact check: Fabricated Clint Eastwood quote on voting against Biden

Social media users are sharing a fictitious quote falsely attributed to actor and director Clint Eastwood that insults Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and says Eastwood voted against him. The same quote was shared without Biden’s name as early as 2013. A spokeswoman for Eastwood confirmed to Reuters that the quote has been falsely attributed to him, and that Eastwood has not endorsed either Biden or President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Clint Eastwood poses at the premiere of "The Mule" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) show a letter entitled, “Preparing to say goodbye… a message from Clint Eastwood”, allegedly written and signed off by the 90-year-old Hollywood legend.

The end of the letter reads: “Just in case I’m gone tomorrow, please know this: I voted against Biden, that incompetent, lying, flip-flopping, insincere, double-talking, radical socialist, terrorist-excusing, bleeding-heart, narcissistic, scientific and economic moron that spent eight years in the White House trying to destroy our wonderful country and turn it into Muslim-loving, socialist crap hole like he came from and I don’t mean Hawaii! Participating in a gun buyback program because you think criminals have too many guns is like having yourself castrated because you think your neighbors have too many kids. Regards, Clint.”

A spokeswoman for Eastwood told Reuters via email that Eastwood did not make these comments, saying “This quote has been falsely attributed to Mr. Eastwood, who has not endorsed either candidate.”

The same quote was falsely attributed to Eastwood in 2019, with Biden’s name replaced by ‘Obama’ ( here , here ). It was also posted without Biden’s name on blogs in 2018. (www.gun.rodeo/rodeo/3271/) and 2013 (here).

Reuters could not find any evidence of a public quote by Eastwood similar to that in the claim.

Eastwood endorsed Republican Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential race and appeared at that year’s Republican National Convention (here). Eastwood publicly spoke in favor of Trump during his first presidential campaign, although he did not officially endorse him (here).

In August 2016, Eastwood, who has described himself as a “Libertarian” in the past (here), told Esquire magazine that he would choose Trump over the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, although he had not endorsed any candidate: “I haven't endorsed anybody. I haven't talked to Trump. I haven't talked to anybody,” he said. (here)

The acclaimed actor and director also told Esquire that Trump was “onto something because secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up”. He said Trump had “said a lot of dumb things” but people had to “get over it”. (here)

During the 2020 presidential race, Eastwood publicly expressed his support for Democratic contender Michael Bloomberg (here). “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” he told the Wall Street Journal in February (here) and added that he approved of “certain things that Trump’s done” but he did not like him “tweeting and calling people names.”

It is not the first time a conservative statement has been misattributed to Eastwood. Other fact checkers have debunked a similar claim, here and here .

On Oct. 22 Reuters debunked another fabricated quote endorsing Trump for president attributed to Eastwood (here).

VERDICT

False. This quote appeared online as early as 2013 and has been misattributed to Clint Eastwood, who has not endorsed either candidate.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .