Fact check: The U.S. military has not seized election servers in Germany

Social media users have been sharing posts which allege that the U.S. military raided the offices of electronic voting company Scytl in Germany to seize their servers for evidence of manipulation in the 2020 U.S. elections. However, Scytl said in a statement that the U.S. army has not seized anything from them and they do not have offices in Germany.

An article (here), called “INTEL: US Military Raided Scytl Servers in Germany For Evidence After Vote Switching Scandal”, was published by GreatGameIndia, and shared on social media here , here and here . The article claims, “According to intelligence sources US Military raided voting machine company Scytl servers in Germany for evidence of manipulation in 2020 US Elections […] The votes cast by Americans in 2020 US election were counted by a bankrupt Spanish company Scytl in Spain.”

As supposed proof, the article references comments made without supporting evidence by Representative of Texas first congressional district Louie Gohmert’s on Newsmax (here), and also allegedly on a video call shared widely on social media (here , youtu.be/GbgZzA_mSpE , here). Gohmert said, “I was told there was a tweet in German from Germany that the U.S. anocrat” from the information that Scytl gathered. Gohmert prefaced the claims about the raid with, “I don’t know the truth. I know there was a German tweet in German”.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council said in a statement that election security officials have no evidence that ballots were changed, deleted or lost by voting systems in the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, and that this election “was the most secure in American history.“ Republican President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud (here).

Scytl (here), headquartered in Barcelona, delivers election modernisation projects for the US elections, including but not limited to online election worker training, electronic ballot delivery for remote voters and real time online visualisation of electoral results (here). The Scytl website shows that the company has eight offices around the world but none in Germany (www.scytl.com/en/contact/).

Scytl published a statement on its website (here) refuting all of the claims made in the article and social media posts: “Following several erroneous statements that have been published in digital and social media, Scytl would like to clarify the following […] The technologies implemented by Scytl in the US are both hosted and managed within the US, by a local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida; We do not tabulate, tally or count votes in the US; We do not have servers or offices in Frankfurt; The US army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else.”

The U.S. army was not immediately available for comment.

The article shared on social media also cites a tweet (here) by George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who was sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, (here) which says, “Breaking: Congressman Louie Ghomert has stated that The U.S. Army has seized servers for Dominion in Germany”, referencing Dominion Voting Systems, a company that supplies election technology (www.dominionvoting.com/about/). This tweet and this claim are also being shared on Facebook (here , here).

Ghomert was talking about Scytl, not Dominion, when speaking on Newsweek and in the video conference shared on social media. Scytl said in the statement that they are not tied to Dominion.

Reuters has recently debunked other false claims related to Dominion and alleged voter fraud (here , here , here , here).

False. Scytl confirmed in a statement that they have not been raided by the U.S. army and do not have offices in Germany, and that it is not linked to Dominion Voting Systems.

