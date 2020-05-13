False claim: 5G technology caused a fire on a public pathway in Yorkshire

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A Facebook video of a fire on a public road in the United Kingdom has been falsely blamed on 5G technology.

The video, shared on April 7, shows thick smoke billowing from a manhole, which eventually catches fire. Alongside the video, the Facebook user includes a caption that says: “5G blows up paths now!” (here)

This is a false claim. The video was originally captured on April 4 on Foxcroft Mount in Headingley, West Yorkshire, and shows the start of an electrical fire (here).

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, which is responsible for electricity distribution in the North East of England, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, told Reuters the company had sent its team on April 4 to respond to reports of an underground fire on part of its network on Foxcroft Mount.

She added: “Our team attended site and safely isolated power supplies in the area which extinguished the fire and caused a power cut for around 88 properties. Repairs were immediately carried out on the section of the electricity network which had developed a fault and we restored power to all customers by 10:44pm that evening.

“No-one was injured as a result of the fire. Our team kept local residents next to the affected area informed and we were grateful for their patience and understanding while we worked to safely restore their power.”

VERDICT

False. A Facebook video of a fire on a public road in the United Kingdom was caused by an electrical fault on April 4, not 5G technology.

