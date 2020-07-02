Fact check: The Ellen DeGeneres Show did not get cancelled

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims the Ellen DeGeneres Show has been cancelled. This is untrue.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “She cancelled her show still don’t believe me? Google “The Ellen Show” and check the date of last aired episode! She on house arrest y’all lol she not “staying safe from covid” ..she can’t leave or atleast has a time to be home” here .

The post shows a screenshot from Google which gives information about the “final episode date” of the show as June 26, 2020. This is false. There have been more episodes aired since that date. ( here )

Telepictures, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Television, confirmed to Reuters via email that the claims are false. A release confirms the show will extend through 2022 ( here ).

These claims seem to tie into the conspiracy theory of DeGeneres being under house arrest for child sex trafficking. Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked claims that DeGeneres was seen wearing an ankle monitor ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The Ellen DeGeneres show has not been cancelled.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .