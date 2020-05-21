Partly false claim: Emergency rule in Illinois threatens individuals with arrest, misdemeanor for ignoring stay-at-home orders or criticizing Governor on social media

Viral posts on social media are criticizing the provisions of a new emergency rule proposed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. The posts make the claim that if approved by the state’s Joint Commission, extended powers would allow law enforcement to punish anyone who ignores the stay-at-home orders or takes to social media to criticize the Governor with arrest and a class A misdemeanor. At the time of circulation, the contents of this claim was partly false. Pritzker’s proposal has since been repealed.

Pritzker declared a state of emergency in Illinois due to the spread of COVID-19 on March 9 ( here ). Less than two weeks later, the Governor issued the first stay-at-home and social distancing order ( here ), later extended on April 1 ( here ) and again on April 30 ( here ), effective until the end of May (as of this fact check’s writing on May 21).

Last month, State Rep. Darren Bailey (R) sued Pritzker over the restrictions the Governor placed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, NPR Illinois reported ( here ). Bailey and his lawyer argued that Pritzker needs the approval of the state legislature in order to extend the provisions issued by executive order ( here ).

On May 15, Pritzker filed a new emergency rule with the state’s Joint Commission that would authorize local state’s attorneys to charge businesses — including bars, restaurants, and gyms — with a class A misdemeanor if they disregard the stay-at-home provisions of the Governor’s executive orders (see Emergency Provisions on page 9/10 here – point c ) reading that violation of this Section would be subject to Section 8.1 of Illinois Department of Public Health Act visible here ). In Illinois, a class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of $75 to $2,500, or up to a year in jail ( here ). If it had been approved, the rule would be effective for up to 150 days.

Pritzker responded to criticisms over the new rules to the Daily Chronicle: “Under that existing law, law enforcement can issue a citation to the business ... This additional enforcement tool causes less harm to a business than a total shutdown or loss of a license, but gives local law enforcement the ability to do their jobs.” ( here ).

A spokesperson for Pritzker confirmed to Reuters via email that the rule would apply to businesses, not individuals: “The rule applies to high risk businesses like bars, restaurants, salons, barbershops and gyms. Under the rule, if local law enforcement or the ISP cannot get compliance from a business owner they can issue a citation to the business owner. Law enforcement has relied heavily on educating business owners about the order and always first discusses the regulations with business owners to urge compliance. Only businesses that pose a serious risk to public health and refuse to comply with health regulations would be issued a citation. The rule gives law enforcement a tool that may be more appropriate and less severe than closing the business altogether.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that the emergency provisions would not legally penalize individuals who took to social media to criticize the Governor.

On May 20, the Pritzker administration said it would repeal the emergency rule proposed last week, which would allow authorities to issue fines to businesses reopening early ( here ). As of May 21, Pritzker is expecting a replacement rule to be passed, saying he would instate another emergency order if this does not happen ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. An emergency rule proposed by Governor Pritzker would have authorized law enforcement to arrest and issue class A misdemeanors to businesses that ignore stay-at-home orders. These provisions were not designed to target individuals, nor penalize individuals who criticized the Governor on social media. The rule was repealed on May 20.

