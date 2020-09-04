Fact check: Figures relating to deaths from COVID-19, heart attack, stroke and homicide are false

A Facebook post with over 125 shares as of September 3, 2020, contains several inaccurate figures in relation to deaths in England.

The post (here) reads: “18 people died of CV19 in England yesterday. 1295 died of a stroke, 1852 died of a heart attack, 39 murdered. You work it out - what are we afraid of?”

There were five deaths related to COVID-19 in England on August 22 government figures showed (here). Since August 12, official figures for deaths of people with COVID-19 only include those who tested positive for the virus within 28 days of their death (here). Deaths from COVID-19 in England peaked on April 8, 2020, when 974 people were recorded as having died due to the virus. On that date, the seven-day average of COVID-19-related deaths was 872 (here).

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), NHS Digital and Public Health England does not provide daily data related to the specific circumstances for recent deaths. However, the figures cited in the post are all significantly above the national average for these types of deaths and are not reflected in news reports of deaths on this date.

The post claims 1,852 people died from a heart attack and 1,295 people died from a stroke in England on August 22. According to the ONS, the number of people in England to die from a myocardial infarction (heart attack) in 2019 was 51,141, an average of 140 per day. The number of people to die from a stroke was 16,691, an average of 46 per day (here). The numbers of fatal heart attacks and strokes mentioned in the post are statistically improbable.

The figures also do not tally with the excess death figures provided by Public Health England. These figures include the week of August 21, 2020 and include figures for excess deaths by stroke (cerebrovascular disease) and ischaemic heart disease, including heart attacks (here).

The post also claims that 39 people were murdered in England on August 22. Official figures have not been released for death by homicide on this date, but this figure does not tally with news reports for this date. There were 640 recorded homicides in England in the year ending March 2020 ( here , Table 1), an average of fewer than two per day. Over the last seven years of data published by the ONS, the average number of deaths by homicide per day has been less than two ( here , Table 19). There have been some major incidents where larger numbers of people die by homicide in a single day in England, such as the Manchester Arena bombing where 22 people were killed (here). However there was no such incident on August 22, 2020.

VERDICT

False. None of the figures provided in this post tally with available data.

