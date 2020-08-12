Fact check: Fabricated quote by Kurt Russell about defunding police  

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of actor Kurt Russell with a lengthy quote attributed to him. The quote does not exist outside of the social media posts and blogs.

Examples can be seen here , here and here .

The posts often read: “Kurt Russell wrote: “Yes... let’s all join in the hatred of all police for the sins of a few. Let’s defund one of the most important public institutions in our countries history. Let’s have all badges removed and allow people to tend to their own safety and security. But before you do so, let me tell you about the badge and the thousands of good men and women it represents.”

The quote then goes on to list about 18 different heroic acts by police such as, “This badge ran towards certain death as the Towers collapsed on 9-11” and “This badge ran into the line of fire to save the people in the Pulse Night Club.”

While the beginning of the quote links it to Kurt Russell, the end attributes it to “Unknown”.

Reuters could not find any evidence of a quote or social media post by Russell similar to the claim. A Google search of the quote brings up social media posts and blogs, but no credible sources linking it to Russell.

Additionally, Russell is not active on social media. On the “This Morning” show, around the 1:35 mark, he said: “I live in a different age now from when I grew up. I have nothing to do with social media. I don’t know why anybody would want to Twitter out their anything I’m thinking, you know. I don’t know why, that’s a part of the world I don’t get. I don’t do a computer, I’ve got an iPad, I can do that.” ( here )

Reuters found one interview where Russell talked about Law Enforcement in a Q&A about the 2002 film Dark Blue, but the police quote does not show up ( here&A.html ).

Kurt Russell’s representative did not respond to Reuters request for comment as of this Check’s publication.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show actor Kurt Russell ever said this quote about defunding police.

