Fact check: Fabricated Trump quote on Amy Barrett’s looks  

Social media users have been sharing an alleged exchange between President Donald J. Trump and a reporter, where Trump explains that the primary reason he chose Amy Barrett for the Supreme Court nomination is because she is attractive. There is no evidence to suggest this exchange is authentic.

The text reads: “REPORTERS: Mr. President? Can you tell us your biggest reason for the choice of Amy Barrett? TRUMP: ‘Well, you know you have to look at what we have had in the court. I think, I think it’s important that they have a good image, they need a terrific image, so people will see they can, believe me. I’m not saying any names, but you look at those people, and they are not that nice, not nice to look at, not at all. I think Amy is much, much better looking than the women we have had. I think people know this, they know. If people are more attractive, they get a fantastic amount of respect, and we need to have that, we need that now. That I can tell you.”

The text does not disclose a date, location or event where this exchange allegedly took place. Reuters did not find any evidence of Trump saying this. An online search of the quote did not reveal any substantial results beside fact check articles ( here , here , here ).

The quote does not appear in news reports about Barrett’s nomination. A search in Factba.se, a source filled with easily searchable quotes, tweets and comments by Trump ( here ), brings no results. The quote does not exist on Trump’s Twitter accounts, in deleted tweets, speeches or interviews on this site ( here , here and here ).

Trump nominated Barrett to the Supreme Court on Sept 26, 2020. Barrett, a conservative federal appellate judge, is the Republican president’s third selection for a lifetime appointment on the top U.S. judicial body. Trump has asked the Senate, controlled by Republicans, to confirm her before the Nov. 3 U.S. election ( here ).

If confirmed by the Senate to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 on Sept. 18, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the court and would push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3 ( here ).

In the instances where Trump speaks about Barrett, he praises her intellect, scholarship, achievements, credentials and loyalty to the Constitution (some examples see youtu.be/Ffba8fuHOIQ?t=714 , youtu.be/OM8J1vZ4MVM?t=130 and youtu.be/e8hURKcUJ3E?t=30 ).

False. There is no evidence Trump ever had this exchange with a reporter.

