Fact check: Facebook did not show 9+ million registered voters in Arizona  

Posts on social media say Facebook said there are 9,871,525 registered voters in Arizona and the population of Arizona is lower than this number at 7,270,000. Facebook’s number was in reference to U.S. registered voters, not Arizona voters alone.

The population figure for Arizona in the claim is accurate. The United States Census Bureau estimates a similar number www.census.gov/quickfacts/AZ with 22.5% of the population being under the age of 18 years and therefore ineligible to vote.

The number of registered voters mentioned in the claim is incorrect. Arizona’s Secretary of State’s website says that as of August 2020, there were a total of 3,989,214 registered voters ( here ). Of these 34.84% identified as Republican, 32.41% Democratic, 0.83% Libertarian and 31.92% are defined as “other.”

The Facebook Voting Information Center, which aims to help four million voters register in 2020 using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, can be found here. This virtual hub aims to provide users with relevant information and tools they need to vote. Facebook explained its efforts for celebrating National Voter Registration Day in a Sept. 21 press release ( here ).

The press release says: “Since last Saturday, we’ve been showing people in the US information about how to register at the top of the Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps.” The notifications guide users to official websites for their states or Facebook’s non-partisan partner organizations (if their state’s online voter registration is not available).

On the page, there are screenshots of what the notifications may look like (in better detail here ). The left-hand-side screenshot shows a tally number of “9,564,429” with text under it that says: “People who shared they registered to vote in the United States.”

Based on a user’s location, this voting information box also shows state-specific information on deadlines for registration. The left screenshot here shows how the information would be presented to a user in Maryland. As this state-specific information is right above the (higher) number showing registered voters in the entire United States, it is understandable for a user to not make a distinction and assume this number may be for registered voters only in his or her state.

A Facebook spokesman confirmed to Reuters via email that Facebook has not published state-specific registered voter numbers. The number shown on Facebook reflects how many people shared on Facebook that they are registered to vote.

Partly false. The 9+ million number on Facebook shows a tally of registered voters in the United States, not registered voters in Arizona.

