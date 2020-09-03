Fact check: Facebook did not ban the Trump campaign from advertising  

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Facebook banned President Donald J. Trump from advertising for his re-election campaign. This claim is false, Trump’s advertising is still active on Facebook.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “Fb is banning Trump from advertising for president so let’s do it for him!!!! TRUMP 2020 !! FLOOD FB WITH THIS!”

Trump’s ads on Facebook are still active and can be found here[direction]=desc&sort_data[mode]=relevancy_monthly_grouped .

Political ads and speech by politicians are allowed on Facebook (their policy is visible here political and here ). This content, however, is not eligible for fact-checking ( here ).

The claim surfaced a few days after Facebook in August temporarily banned the political action committee (PAC), the Committee to Defend the President, from advertising due to repeated false posts ( here ).

“As a result of the Committee to Defend the President’s repeated sharing of content determined by third-party fact-checkers to be false, they will not be permitted to advertise for a period of time on our platform,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone had said in a statement ( here ).

Facebook does not permit fact-checking of politicians’ ads, but allows it for ads by political groups like PACs ( here ).

Facebook has taken down posts and ads run by Trump’s campaign in the past but did not ban it from advertising.

In June 2020, for example, Facebook took down ads run by Trump’s re-election campaign for violating its policy against organized hate. The ads showed a red inverted triangle, a symbol the Nazis used to identify political prisoners, with text asking Facebook users to sign a petition against Antifa, a loosely organized anti-fascist movement ( here ).

In August 2020, Facebook removed a post by Trump for violating its coronavirus misinformation policies ( here ). The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier in the day, in which Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19. Twitter and YouTube have also removed content by Trump for violating coronavirus misinformation policies.

A combination of these recent events may have led to the confusion in these claims.

VERDICT

False. Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has not been banned from advertising on Facebook.

