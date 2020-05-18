False claim: Two factories producing magnesium stearate, an ingredient used in a drug touted as a potential COVID-19 treatment, blown up simultaneously

Users on social media claim two factories producing magnesium stearate - a chemical component used in a drug being trialed as a potential COVID-19 treatment - were “blown up at the same time”. The various iterations of the claim misleadingly refer to two unrelated fires at plants in Illinois and in Nuevo León, Mexico. The factories referenced in the claim do not produce magnesium stearate.

As of May 15, 2020 multiple iterations of the claim have been shared over 11,439 times on Facebook. Posts are visible here , here , here and here .

One post reads: “TWO separate plants were mysteriously blown up - one in Mexico and one in Illinois. Major supplier of Magnesium Stearate to U.S. blown up in Mexico, at a CHINESE-owned port. Both - just so happen to manufacture Magnesium Stearate- the key component in (SIC) Hydroxychloroquinone and in Zithromax.”

Magnesium stearate is a component in hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax – true

Magnesium stearate is a chemical compound in the form of a fine white powder ( here ) commonly used in medical tablets and capsules, as a lubricant agent that prevents the active ingredients from sticking during manufacture ( here , here ).

It is true it magnesium stearate is found as an inactive ingredient in hydroxychloroquine ( here ) and zithromax (azithromycin) ( here ).

Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial drug championed by President Donald Trump in April as a potential treatment for COVID-19 ( here ).

A plant that produces magnesium stearate was blown up in Mexico – false

The claim references a fire that happened on the night of May 6, 2020 in the north of Mexico in García, Nuevo León. A video of the incident and local media reports are visible here , here and here .

Servicios Ambientales Carriaga ( here ) confirmed to Reuters its factory does not produce magnesium stearate. A spokesperson told Reuters that the company is dedicated to waste management and recycling.

Most of the iterations of the claim link to a RT report visible here . The report does not say that the factory produces magnesium stearate.

Some iterations of the claim (visible here and here ) also misleadingly refer to Corporación Sierra Madre as the company hit by the fire. This is a different organization that does produce magnesium stereate ( here ). It is located 12 miles (20 km) from Servicios Ambientales Carriaga ( bit.ly/2zDjQwG ).

A plant in Madison, Illinois, that produces magnesium stearate was blown up – false

Some claims reference a recent fire affecting the Magnesium Elektron plant in Madison, Illinois, that happened on May 7, 2020 ( here , here ).

While the Magnesium Elektron plant does manufacture magnesium products, it does not produce magnesium stearate. According to the company, the main product of the Magnesium Elektron plant in Madison, Illinois is magnesium sheets, not magnesium stearate (see page 22 here ). A corporate video of the factory is visible here ).

“Magnesium Elektron North America (MENA) has three sites that also supply magnesium sheet and coil for commercial, aerospace and defense applications,” states the company in a corporate brochure (see page 13 bit.ly/2WEQ03L )

A company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters via email that the “the factory in Madison, IL does not produce Magnesium Stearate.”

Conclusion

The two fire incidents did happen a day apart, but the plants in these fires do not produce magnesium stearate for hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

The claim comes amidst the worldwide search for a COVID-19 treatment and vaccine. Demand for hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, surged after Trump touted it as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus in early April. U.S. regulators have since authorized its emergency use for COVID-19 patients ( here ).

While the drug has not been proven effective against the disease ( here , here ), it is being widely studied in the U.S. and abroad as a potential COVID-19 treatment ( here ).

VERDICT

False. These two unrelated fires did not affect plants that produce magnesium stearate.

