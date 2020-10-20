Fact check: Chris Rock quote about Mitch McConnell and Kentucky is false

Posts on Facebook and Instagram show an alleged quote from comedian Chris Rock stating that Kentucky is the poorest U.S. state, that Mitch McConnell is the richest U.S. senator, and that Kentuckians have voted for him 30 years in a row. Not only are each of these statements false, but the quote itself is fabricated.

Actor Chris Rock speaks to the media on the red carpet during the premiere of " The Week Of " in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Examples of these posts can be found here , here , and here .

Chris Rock’s publicist Leslie Sloane told Reuters via email that Rock never said or wrote what the posts claim.

The posts’ claim Kentucky is the poorest state in the United States is false. The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey Estimates ( Table 1 here and here ), show the poorest state is West Virginia, where the median household income is $44,097. Kentucky ranks seventh, with the median household income at $50,247.

Mitch McConnell is not the wealthiest U.S. senator. The Center for Responsive Politics, an independent research group that tracks the impact of money and lobbying on elections and public policy, finds Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is the richest U.S. senator, with a net worth of $259.7 billion according to May 2019 disclosures ( here ). McConnell is the ninth richest, with a net worth of $34.1 million.

Kentuckians have not voted to elect McConnell for “30 years in a row.” Although he has been in the Senate for 35 years, U.S. senators are not up for re-election every year but rather every six years( here ). First elected in 1984 ( here ), McConnell was re-elected in 1990 ( here ), 1996 ( here ), 2002 ( here ), 2008 ( here ) and 2014 ( here ). The 2020 general election, in which he faces Democratic challenger and former fighter pilot Amy McGrath ( here ), is his seventh Senate race.

VERDICT

False. This alleged Chris Rock quote is fabricated. The statements made in it are also false.

