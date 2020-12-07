Fact check: False ‘evidence’ that Sen. Kelly Loeffler used a wire during Georgia Senate debate

After U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler faced off with Democratic challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock in a debate on Dec. 6, users on social media shared an image that purportedly showed Loeffler was wearing a “wire” and “earpiece” during the event. Higher quality footage shows that the “evidence” proving she wore a wire appears to be a strand of hair.

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) speaks during a debate with Raphael Warnock (not pictured), Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat representing Georgia, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 6, 2020. Ben Gray/Pool via REUTERS

The claim, which has been shared thousands of times, is visible on Twitter and Facebook: here , here , here , here .

As evidence, most iterations of the claim include a low-resolution image of Sen. Loeffler during the debate that appears to be a photograph of a screen. A higher resolution video of the event is visible: here .

The image in this claim appears to capture a moment between timestamp 16:45 and 17:05 ( youtu.be/bkxvNvCTbdo?t=1002 , see alignment of the purple star in the background), when Lisa Rayam, host and senior producer at WABE Radio ( twitter.com/lisarayam ) asked her a question ( youtu.be/bkxvNvCTbdo?t=988 ).

The alleged wire looks more likely to be a strand of hair based on an analysis of the scene and similar angles throughout the debate ( youtu.be/bkxvNvCTbdo?t=3207 ) in slow motion, adjusting the playback speed to 0.25 in YouTube settings.

Loeffler’s neck and the lack of a wire and earpiece is more clearly visible here: youtu.be/bkxvNvCTbdo?t=1389 .

Reuters has contacted Stephen Lawson, communication director of the Loeffler campaign and is yet to receive a response. This Fact Check article will be updated accordingly.

As of Dec. 7, Lawson’s Twitter account ( twitter.com/StephenLawson_ ) featured various retweets calling the allegations Loeffler was wearing a wire a conspiracy.

Buzzfeed’s Media Editor Craig Silverman similarly debunked the claim on Twitter, here .

Reuters debunked a similar claim about Joe Biden wearing a wire during the first presidential debate here .

VERDICT

False. Allegations posted on Twitter and Facebook that Loeffler wore a wire and earpiece during Georgia Senate runoff debate on Dec. 6 are false and the images show a piece of hair not wire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .