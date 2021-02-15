Fact check: False claims about layering face masks and COVID-19 immunization

A Facebook post makes a series of misleading claims that masks and vaccines are not effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The allegations are false or missing context.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The post here reads: “Did you know that masks are so effective that it is recommended to wear 3-4 masks at once to increase your protection?... Did you know that the vaccine must be taken every 1-2 weeks consistently because one vaccine isn’t enough to protect you against this super super scary virus?...Did you know that even after taking the vaccine, you must still wear a mask even though you’ve been vaccinated?...”

DOUBLE MASKING CAN HELP, EXPERTS NOT ADVISING MORE THAN TWO

With more highly contagious virus variants circulating, health experts have said two masks may be better than one to protect against exposure to the virus.

In an interview with the TODAY show on Jan. 25, infectious disease expert and White House adviser Anthony Fauci ( here ) said that, as masks provide a “physical covering” for droplets, adding another layer would likely make a difference. “It just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” he said.

Experiments by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that well wearing a cloth mask over a three-ply medical procedure mask, as well as knotting the ear loops of a surgical mask and then tucking the excess material close to the face, protects against the coronavirus ( here ). They found that both these methods helped reduce the exposure to potentially infected aerosols by more than 90% in laboratory simulations.

CDC advice on improving mask protection visible here does not mention wearing “3-4 masks”.

Linsey Marr ( twitter.com/linseymarr ) , a researcher at Virginia Tech who studies airborne virus transmission, told NPR here , that piling up more than two masks may make it too hard to breathe, causing air to leak through the sides of the masks. “Then it’s like you have a hole in your masks”, she said.

Experts previously consulted by Reuters here said any protection is better than none and provided a series of tips if considering layering masks.

SOME VACCINES REQUIRE TWO DOSES, BUT NOT EVERY TWO WEEKS

The assertion that the vaccines must be taken “every 1-2 weeks consistently” is false.

As of Jan. 12, 2021, two COVID-19 vaccines were authorized in the U.S.: the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. They require two doses, 21 days apart here and 28 days apart here respectively . The CDC also says: “You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval” ( here ).

It is possible for a person to be infected just before or just after getting the vaccine and still become ill because “it typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination” and the vaccine would not have had “enough time to provide protection.” ( here )

Until experts have more data on “how well COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions”, the CDC adds here ,“we won’t know how long immunity lasts after vaccination” – but the vaccine is certainly not prescribed every two weeks, as the post claims.

MASK-WEARING AFTER GETTING VACCINATED

Experts and health authorities say that even after immunization, people must continue wearing face masks and practising social distancing, but this doesn’t mean that the vaccine isn’t effective.

The CDC says that, while vaccines prepare your body to fight the virus, if you are exposed, masks and social distancing help reduce the chances of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others ( here ).

According to evidence from clinical trials ( here , here ), the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are 95% and 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness.

However, as John Hopkins University here says, we are “still learning whether or not the current COVID-19 vaccines prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2”. Therefore, an immunized person could still be an asymptomatic carrier and spread the disease to others.

VERDICT

False. Health experts do not recommend “3-4 masks at once” but say double-masking can increase protection. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines require two shots, more than two weeks apart. Because it is not yet known if immunization against COVID-19 prevents transmission, mask-wearing and social distancing are still necessary to curb the spread of the disease and protect the unvaccinated population.

