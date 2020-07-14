Fact check: False quote attributed to Michael Kors about African Americans 

Social media users have been sharing images online with a quote attributed to designer Michael Kors that says, “I’m tired of pretending that I like blacks.” This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples can be found here and here .

Some versions of the post show a screenshot from a 2015 article on now-deleted website, nahadaily.com ( here ). An archived version of the article can be found here://nahadaily.com/business/mike-dont-like-us/ . The website discloses at the bottom of the page that it is satire.

Another version shows a screenshot of a tweet from an account called “TMZ Breaking News”, featuring the same wording from the satirical article ( here ). The account uses TMZ’s name and logo but discloses in its bio that it is not actually affiliated TMZ. ( twitter.com/Tmz_News___ ). A 2015 tweet which asks users to retweet the article can still be found on Twitter ( here ).

Although the claim stems from a satirical article, it has since been taken seriously.

A quote of this nature from well-known designer Michael Kors would have been reported on widely by major news organizations. Reuters found no evidence Kors made this statement.

Michael Kors released several statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. Examples can be seen here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. The fabricated quote is from a now-deleted satirical website.

