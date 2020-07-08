Fact check: Dr. Christine Grady, Anthony Fauci’s wife, is not Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister

A number of social media posts falsely claim that Dr. Christine Grady, the wife of Dr. Anthony Fauci, is Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of the claim are visible here , here , here .

Some posts feature a cropped version of the image visible here . The photo shows Fauci and Grady at the White House for a state dinner on October 18, 2016.

Dr. Christine Grady ( here ), 68, is a nurse-bioethicists who is currently Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center. She married Dr. Fauci in 1985 ( here ) and they have three daughters ( here ).

Christine Grady is the daughter of now deceased John H. Grady Jr., a World War Two veteran who served as mayor of Livingston, New Jersey ( here ). She has four siblings: Joanne Grady Huskey, author and co-founder of non-profit organization iLive2Lead (iL2L) (photograph visible here ), John H Grady III, former trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice here , Barbara Grady-Ayer and Robert Grady.

Ghislaine Maxwell has six living siblings (two have passed), Kevin, Ian, Anne, Christine, Isabel and Phillip here , here ).

Twin sisters Christine and Isabel, 69, co-founded Magellan, a technology company in 1993 and appear still work in the sector ( here ). Photographs of Christine and Isabel are visible here , flic.kr/p/8NzfdN and here .

According to a 2019 article in The Cut, Anne Maxwell has “not been heard from publicly for at least a decade” ( here ).

An old family portrait of the Maxwell family is visible here . Ghislaine is the daughter of late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, who founded a publishing house and owned tabloids including the Daily Mirror. After Robert Maxwell’s mysterious death in 1991, it emerged that he had looted hundreds of millions of dollars from employee pension funds to prop up his crumbling business empire ( here ).

Congressional Candidate DeAnna Lorraine, whose now deleted tweet with the false claim ( here ) is featured in screenshots shared on social media ( here ), has corrected herself ( here ). She tweeted, “Looks like the connection may not be accurate w Fauci’ wife/Maxwell.”

This false claim has surged days after Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Dr. Christine Grady is not Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .