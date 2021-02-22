Fact check: FEMA is not giving away $800 in food vouchers to Texans

Posts circulating on social media claim the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving $800 in food vouchers to Texans after the devastating winter storm that caused widespread blackouts in the state. This is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of the claim on Facebook can be seen here , here , here . “Please forward to anyone who needs help. 1-800-621-3362 $800 food voucher from FEMA for Texas”, a post here reads.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Feb. 20 as the state struggled with the fallout from a winter storm that killed at least two dozen people and caused widespread blackouts and water shortages ( here ).

FEMA has released a statement on Twitter here denying the social media claims. “There is a rumor circulating that we are giving Texans $800 in food vouchers. This is false. We're not providing vouchers but we're accepting applications for assistance. Find out if you can apply for disaster assistance from the recent winter storms: DisasterAssistance.gov”

As explained on its website www.disasterassistance.gov/ , FEMA programs “do not pay for fuel or cover food losses.” In case of immediate needs for food or shelter, the agency advises to “contact 2-1-1 for local resources.”

FEMA is accepting applications for individual disaster assistance for Texas homeowners and renters who sustained damage and lived in one of the 77 designated counties as of Feb. 22 ( here , here ).

Before applying for aid, FEMA recommends here following a series of steps, including taking photographs of the damaged property and belongings, making a list of the damaged or lost items and filing a claim to an insurance company (if available).

Texans who don’t live in the designated counties can report their damages to the Texas Division in Emergency Management ( here ).

The number being shared in some of the social media posts (1-800-621-3362) is the FEMA contact for disaster survivors ( www.fema.gov/about/contact ).

Reuters previously debunked the claim that FEMA is paying for hotel rooms during the winter storm here .

VERDICT

False. According to FEMA, the agency is not giving away $800 food vouchers to Texans. As of Feb. 22, FEMA is accepting applications for individual assistance in 77 Texas counties.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .