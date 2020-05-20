False claim: Photo of L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer shows her looking unwell

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have shared a photo of Los Angeles County Health Director, Barbara Ferrer, that has been photoshopped to make her look ill.

An example post on Twitter includes the text, “The health director of Los Angeles is the most unhealthy looking person I have ever seen”, while a Facebook user writes, “Here’s a HEALTH director for L.A...” (here here , here). The Twitter post has been shared more than 23,000 times (here).

The image shows Ferrer speaking at a coronavirus news conference on May 13; an unedited version of it can be seen in this article here .

The photo has been edited to give Ferrer paler skin and dark circles under her eyes. Video footage of the briefing, showing Ferrer looking well, supports this assumption (here).

The spread of the manipulated image comes after Ferrer said on May 12 that stay-at-home orders for some 10 million residents could remain in place all summer (here).

That announcement was met with some controversy, prompting Ferrer to clarify in the May 13 briefing that she "had no intention of messaging that we weren’t changing our order to reflect our recovery journey, since we are.” (here)

VERDICT

False. The photograph of Ferrer has been photoshopped to make her look unwell.

