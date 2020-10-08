Fact check: Several Facebook pages advertising a British safari park festival are fake

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Several bogus Facebook pages have been set up to advertise a light festival at the Longleat Safari and Adventure Park in southwest England.

The false posts about the ‘Festival of Light’ can be seen here , here , here and here . The posts have been liked thousands of times, but have also caused confusion among social media users who are uncertain over the validity of the information.

A Longleat spokesman told Reuters that these pages or groups are not affiliated to the organisers. He said the original event ‘Festival of Light’ had been cancelled due to COVID-19, but has instead been replaced by a different ‘Land of Light’ festival.

“Due to COVID-19 it is unfortunately not possible for us to deliver the Festival of Light in 2020. The winter lantern spectacular will instead return in 2021. However, we are very excited to be hosting the brand new Land of Light event for the first time,” the spokesman said in an email.

“This will be a different winter event, but has been specially designed and developed by us to offer the same magical, festive and immersive experience.”

Details about the Land of Light festival can be found on the official Longleat website (www.longleat.co.uk/land-of-light), and on the official Facebook event page (here) .

VERDICT

False. Several Facebook posts advertising a light festival at Longleat safari park are not affiliated to the organisers. Longleat has cancelled its ‘Festival of Light’ for 2020 due to COVID-19, but is instead running a ‘Land of Light’ event which is advertised on its official website.

