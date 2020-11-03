Fact check: Residents of Queens Village, New York have not received pre-filled-out ballots for Joe Biden  

Social media users have been sharing posts claiming that residents of Queens Village, New York received ballots pre-filled for Joe Biden. New York election officials explained the mix-up: after they contacted the relevant voter, the voter confirmed they received a blank ballot and filled it in themselves, but sent it in the wrong envelope, meaning it ended up at their old address in Queens (where presumably the photograph circulating online was taken).

The posts ( here , here , here , here , here ) show a screenshot of a tweet by Jake Novak, who identifies himself as a freelance editorial columnist at CNBC ( here ). The tweet shows a picture of a ballot with Joe Biden’s name selected and the caption says, “Several Queens Village (NY) residents are receiving pre-filled out ballots for Joe Biden and being told to just send them back to the Board of Elections. This is blatantly ILLEGAL.”

Novak shows the voter ID number at the end of this video of the ballot in question here .

The New York City Board of Elections responded to this video on Twitter by saying, “Actually it looks like it was filled out by hand and we have previously stated we have have [sic] not received any reports of this happening!” ( here )

The Board of Elections later added that thanks to the visible voter ID number they had spoken directly with the voter who confirmed that they had received a blank ballot: “We have communicated directly with the voter in question, who received a BLANK absentee ballot. This is simply untrue!”, it said, referring to the Novak tweet ( here ).

Fact-checkers Snopes, AP and Check Your Fact reported that election officials said the ballot had been sent to an absentee voter in California who then filled it in himself but mistakenly used the wrong envelopes when he put his ballot in the mail, meaning it was sent back to the voter’s previously listed address in Queens ( here , here , here ).

False. Election officials confirmed that the voter received a blank ballot which they filled in themselves but mistakenly sent it to their former address. The NYC Board of Elections said they have not received reports of any pre-filled ballots.

