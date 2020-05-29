Fact check: Minneapolis building on fire is apartment complex, not police precinct

Users on social media are mislabeling video and photographs of a housing complex in flames during the protests in Minneapolis. Users are misleadingly claiming the footage shows a police station, which was also set on fire during the protests, but the building in question is an apartment complex that was under construction.

Protesters gather to watch an apartment building burning near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

A post with the misleading claim reads: “#GeorgeFloyd the police station where officer was based burnt to the ground. One corrupt racist Police officer causes this. #Minneapolisprotests #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd” ( here ). Other examples of the posts are visible here and here .

The footage in these posts shows an apartment building under construction located at the corner of E 29th St and 26th Ave S in Minneapolis, next to a 7-Sigma Inc building (this building is visible on Google maps, but the complex set on fire was yet to begin construction bit.ly/36IolCi ). The Star Tribune reported the 189 unit complex was to be a six-story “affordable housing development” ( strib.mn/2McjoZ7 ).

Other angles of this fire circulating online (see here , here ) match up to scenes on Google Maps, albeit prior to the apartment complex being built (goo.gl/maps/VwYRxBgYT57yZ2Cd7 and goo.gl/maps/4viKsg77GzLYqSwc7 )

The Third Precinct is located a short distance from the apartment complex in these posts ( goo.gl/maps/Wk6P4DxNgJt7T9y98 ). It also was set on fire during the protests, visible in images reut.rs/2ZQH25E and here .

Protests erupted in Minneapolis this week over the death of George Floyd on Monday, May 25. Floyd, 46, was seen in a widely circulated video, lying face down and handcuffed by police, groaning for help and repeatedly saying, “please, I can’t breathe,” before growing motionless ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Photos and videos show apartment building in flames during Minneapolis protests, not police station.

