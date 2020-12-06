Fact check: Video shows fire at pavilion containing pyrotechnics in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A video shared on Facebook over 450 times within an hour of posting shows a fire at a fireworks pavilion in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, not an incident in the UK.

A post containing the video was made in a local Facebook group for the area of Bispham, Lancashire. The caption read: "it’s only December... this is on Red Bank Rd area now..." in reference to a local road ( here). Facebook users flagged the post as being false information.

The video actually shows a fire at a trade pavilion that occurred in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, on the morning of Dec. 6, 2020.

Russia's TASS news agency has a report on the incident here , which includes a video from the scene showing the same cherry picker crane and street layout.

The video used in the Facebook post was posted on Twitter , soon after the fire in Rostov-on-Don (here).

VERDICT

False. The video in question shows a fire in Russia, not the UK.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .