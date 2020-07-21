Fact check: Trump did not tweet that Confederate flag is “symbol of love”

Facebook users are circulating a fictitious tweet purportedly from U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he calls the Confederate flag a symbol of love. This is false.

Examples of posts showing the fake tweet can be seen here and here .

The posts include an image of an apparent tweet sent from Trump’s official account on July 17 which reads: “SO MAD!!! Pentagon abolished Confederate flag today. The flag is TREMENDOUS part of our history. It’s a symbol of LOVE!! Plantations kept black people employed and gave them free food and housing!!! Black unemployment was VERY low back then like now with ME as your President!!”

The tweet is not legitimate. It does not appear on Trump’s timeline on July 17 nor does it appear in Twitter searches for posts with this wording. No news outlets reported that Trump tweeted this on July 17.

According to Politwoops, a project that archives deleted tweets from politicians, the tweet has also not been deleted from his page ( here ).

Reuters reported on July 17 that the Pentagon had issued a de facto ban on displaying the Confederate flag at U.S. military installations by authorizing only certain flags that promote unity ( here ).

The Confederate flag was flown by breakaway Southern states that advocated for the continuation of slavery and lost the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. In an interview on July 19, Trump declined to say the flag was an offensive symbol, saying it was a source of pride for people who love the South ( here ).

Reuters has previously debunked other fictitious tweets attributed to Trump here and here)/ .

VERDICT

False. Trump did not send a tweet calling the Confederate flag a symbol of love.

